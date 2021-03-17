PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of PGT Innovations worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.