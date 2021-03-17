Phala Network 1-Day Volume Hits $29.03 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $158.67 million and approximately $29.03 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00646147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034118 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars.

