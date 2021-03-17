Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00461780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00079138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00620141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

