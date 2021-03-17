Phantasma Energy Trading 74.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $62,141.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.86 or 0.00458283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00592984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,300,298 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

