PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 795,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 526,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.