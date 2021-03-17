PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 795,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 526,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
