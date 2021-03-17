Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

