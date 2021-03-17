Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 929,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.