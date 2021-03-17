Phoenix Global (PHB) Achieves Market Cap of $57.25 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $57.25 million and $2.59 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00461780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00632063 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,492,642,215 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

