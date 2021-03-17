Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.31 or 0.99961277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00389167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00283408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.15 or 0.00741337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,754.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00082960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,097,775 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

