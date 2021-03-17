PhoenixDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,976.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $234,976.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00458846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00585828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

