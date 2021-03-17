Phong Le Sells 10,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSTR stock traded up $46.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $770.99. The stock had a trading volume of 529,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,424.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $793.17 and a 200 day moving average of $394.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.