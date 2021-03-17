Phore One Day Volume Reaches $24,567.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Phore has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $24,567.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,604,974 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

