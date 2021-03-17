Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.00

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 766869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £245.71 million and a P/E ratio of 216.67.

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.