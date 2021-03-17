Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 14%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. 12,600,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,885,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 12.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

