Pillar (PLR) Price Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $153,133.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.61 or 0.00642304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00034018 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

