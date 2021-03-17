Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $11.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,274,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of -164.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.