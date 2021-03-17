Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $12,226.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00400300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.73 or 0.04771830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,177,508 coins and its circulating supply is 425,917,072 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

