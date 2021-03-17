Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $13,025.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.00393785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.53 or 0.04465925 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,195,624 coins and its circulating supply is 425,935,188 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

