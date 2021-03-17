PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.23. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 11,792 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

About PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

