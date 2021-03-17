Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and $164,527.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00248633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

