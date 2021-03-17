Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Up 73.7% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $1.15 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

