Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $4.22 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $4.22 million and $3,482.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.