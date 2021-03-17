Plains All American Pipeline’s (PAA) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

