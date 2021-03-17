Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 65.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Plains GP by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,741 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

