Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

