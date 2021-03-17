PlayFuel (PLF) Market Cap Reaches $8.96 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $6.73 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

