Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $409.46

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 409.46 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 434.30 ($5.67). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 414.60 ($5.42), with a volume of 1,485,040 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

Playtech Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.