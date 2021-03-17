Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.72

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as high as C$3.85. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 156,043 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.96 million and a P/E ratio of -26.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.08%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

