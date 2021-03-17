PLBY Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,583 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 1,027,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,402. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

