Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

