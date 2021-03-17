Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

PLUG traded down $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. 3,100,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,832,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

