Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $33.17. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 1,139,254 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 639,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

