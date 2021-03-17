Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

