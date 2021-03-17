Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00451907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00150157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00573681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

