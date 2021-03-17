PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PMVP) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. PMV Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,765,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $211,770,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of PMV Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMVP stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $19,803,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

