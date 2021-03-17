pNetwork (PNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.56 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,783,137 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

