Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,241.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Polis token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000998 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00057642 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.