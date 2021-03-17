PolySwarm (NCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,167.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $16.16 million and $47,167.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00637156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070390 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025109 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00034135 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.