Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

