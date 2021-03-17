Poolz Finance Trading 12% Lower This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.66 or 0.00039205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.96 or 0.00457221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00063723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00079048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.00 or 0.00582490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

