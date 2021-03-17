Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $142.92 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $142.92 million and $4.75 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

