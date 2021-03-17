Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Up 5.6%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.40. 361,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 424,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $708.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

