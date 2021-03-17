PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.69 million and $7,860.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,162.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.92 or 0.03089661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00347979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.26 or 0.00913184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00400033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00333952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00245091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021226 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,915,191 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

