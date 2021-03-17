PotCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,193.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $15,193.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.46 or 0.03207474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00359617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.80 or 0.00941708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00414137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00349201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00247772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021727 BTC.

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,899,805 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

