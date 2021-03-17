Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $3.97

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $793,657.28 and $891.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00006884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00575698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

