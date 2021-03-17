Power Ledger Achieves Market Cap of $148.13 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $148.13 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,799,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

