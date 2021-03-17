PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

