PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

