Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 24th

Prelude Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PRLD) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Prelude Therapeutics had issued 8,325,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $158,175,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Prelude Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of PRLD opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

