Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.11

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,495,391 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

